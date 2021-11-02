On this day, Nelson Mandela walked free | Hear Me Out

On February 11, 1990, Nelson Mandela walked out of a Cape Town Jail with his fist raised in triumph

WASHINGTON — Today is February 11, and it was on this date in 1990, that Nelson Mandela walked free from a prison in South Africa after spending decades as a political prisoner, his fist raised in triumph.

He was 71 years old on the day he was released.

A lawyer by trade and a member of the Thembu Royal Family, he committed himself as a young man to the overthrowing of apartheid, the brutal system of segregation imposed by the whites-only minority government.

After repeated arrests, he was finally given a life sentence for conspiring to overthrow the state.

And while the state tried to silence him -- even refusing to allow pictures of Mandela to be released while he was jailed -- his influence and reputation grew.

As the anti-apartheid movement grew, his forced invisibility turned him into a global icon. His name became a rallying cry for the oppressed worldwide.

Facing international pressure and the threat of a civil war, the South African president agreed to release Mandela, and work with him on bringing an end to apartheid.