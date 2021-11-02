On this day, Nelson Mandela walked free | Hear Me Out

WASHINGTON — Today is February 11, and it was on this date in 1990, that Nelson Mandela walked free from a prison in South Africa after spending decades as a political prisoner, his fist raised in triumph.
He was 71 years old on the day he was released.
A lawyer by trade and a member of the Thembu Royal Family, he committed himself as a young man to the overthrowing of apartheid, the brutal system of segregation imposed by the whites-only minority government.
After repeated arrests, he was finally given a life sentence for conspiring to overthrow the state.
And while the state tried to silence him -- even refusing to allow pictures of Mandela to be released while he was jailed -- his influence and reputation grew.
As the anti-apartheid movement grew, his forced invisibility turned him into a global icon. His name became a rallying cry for the oppressed worldwide.
Facing international pressure and the threat of a civil war, the South African president agreed to release Mandela, and work with him on bringing an end to apartheid.
After his release he won the nation's first free election. Through his efforts, he gave people an opportunity to lay their differences aside and come together in peace. He spent the later years of his life focused on uniting people and advancing democracy. His influence continues to this day -- as it should, and always will.
