TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Beatification efforts are happening across Prince George’s County, but not everyone is happy about it because it's rooted in deeper issues.

The Temple Hills community just recently received new trees.

Some residents there tell WUSA they are not happy about the new addition.

"I'm not going to water the trees. I don't want them there. I'm not gonna water them," James Mason said.

Mason said Mother Nature has cost him thousands of dollars.

"I've had problems with my sewer line, so I'd prefer them not to replace the trees," Mason said.

Further down 25th Avenue, soil has been turned, and new trees are outside of Brandon Thomas' house.

"I don’t think we needed this many more. I think they could’ve put a few, but not this many," Thomas said.

Across Prince George’s County notes were tucked in doors informing the community new trees would be planted and asking people to give the trees two gallons of water during the summertime.

The watering of the trees isn't Thomas' main concern, but rather the current trees nesting in his neighborhood for more than three decades posing a hazard.

"This tree right here that's been planted, my father has been trying to get that knocked down, trying to get the county to cut that down for the last five years," Thomas said. "So, to come outside and see new trees being planted, all it's going to do is tear up the sidewalk and grass, like it has been doing, and create a mess every spring and fall."

The planting is part of the Right Tree, Right Place Program.

Paulette Jones with the Department of Public Works and Transportation said the program has been underway for 15-20 years.

"A lot of those trees were covering our roadways, a lot of the branches were falling. A lot of them were just simply infected to the point where they were dead," Jones said.

They've removed a number of trees in the Temple Hills Neighborhood, but another neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, said the damage from the dead trees made his property dangerous.

"I had a cement pad on my drive way, literally you couldn’t stand on it, you would rock," he said.

Jones said there are options for people who decide against having them planted.

"They should simply give us a call. You can call 311 or you the Department of Public Works and Transportation directly," Jones said.

Each neighbor we spoke with said they understand the environmental impact trees have; giving oxygen and helping to conserve energy.

They said they're not against helping the environment, but as the trees mature, they're weary of the maintenance that comes with the growing limbs.

"Every year, a tree is falling apart on this block. In the next 15-20 years, all these trees started off this size. My mother said when she first moved in, they were all this small. Why they would come and plant more? I'm not sure why," Thomas said.

The Department of Public Works held multiple public meetings over the last year to let neighbors know about the planting. The residents we spoke with said they were unable to attend because of their work schedules.

It's important to note, the county has already replaced 1 million square feet of sidewalk so far.

If you live in Prince George’s County, and you do not want a tree planted in front of your home, you can call them at 301-883-5600.

