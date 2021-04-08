Report blasts NCAA for inequity. Changes need to be made | Hear Me Out

The NCAA needs to take to heart the recommendations made by the report.

WASHINGTON — An external review of gender inequities in college basketball was released Tuesday.

If you recall, back in March, we saw inequities in the men's and women's NCAA tournaments. For one thing, we saw poor workout conditions for the women's basketball teams. But, it goes much deeper than that.

The report found, "With respect to women's basketball, the NCAA has not lived up to its stated commitment to 'diversity, inclusion and gender equity among its student-athletes, coaches and administrators.'"

The report recommends serious reforms to the NCAA basketball programs, including combining both Final Four games and using the March Madness branding for the men's and women's tournaments.

Hear me out:

The NCAA needs to take to heart the recommendations made by the report.

Having the men's and women's Final Four in the same location is the best way to ensure both the men and the women have similar, if not the same experiences.

Also, we know that revenue distribution is nowhere near equal for the men's and women's championships. Women's programs don't see any extra money for going far in the tournament. That needs to change, too.