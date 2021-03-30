Secondhand tickets for Nationals opening day will cost you | It's A DC Thing

Fans will be welcomed in the stands for the first time since the pandemic began, but tickets are pricey.

WASHINGTON — Baseball is almost back! Nationals opening day is set for April 1, and it's definitely a D.C. thing.

And after a year of no fans in the stadium, the team is allowing 5,000 season ticket holders back into the ballpark on Thursday.

Believe it or not, you can still score a secondhand ticket, but you'll need the credit card.

On ticket seller website StubHub, tickets start at $375 for a seat off the right field line, and a couple of levels up. But that price only applies to a single voucher. That means anyone interested in seeing the game would have to buy out the rest of the five tickets in the pod. In all, that comes to more than $2,700!

You won't have any better luck on other ticket selling sites like Ticket City or Seat Geek. Ticket City has tickets that range from $378-$615, and Seat Geek's cheapest option comes in at a cool $427.