x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Get Up DC

Secondhand tickets for Nationals opening day will cost you | It's A DC Thing

Fans will be welcomed in the stands for the first time since the pandemic began, but tickets are pricey.

WASHINGTON — Baseball is almost back! Nationals opening day is set for April 1, and it's definitely a D.C. thing.

And after a year of no fans in the stadium, the team is allowing 5,000 season ticket holders back into the ballpark on Thursday.

Believe it or not, you can still score a secondhand ticket, but you'll need the credit card. 

On ticket seller website StubHub, tickets start at $375 for a seat off the right field line, and a couple of levels up. But that price only applies to a single voucher. That means anyone interested in seeing the game would have to buy out the rest of the five tickets in the pod. In all, that comes to more than $2,700! 

You won't have any better luck on other ticket selling sites like Ticket City or Seat Geek. Ticket City has tickets that range from $378-$615, and Seat Geek's cheapest option comes in at a cool $427.

Do you think the price is worth it to see baseball again?

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: Nationals approved for 5,000 fans for home games; DC United approved to play in front of 2,000 fans

RELATED: Get to know one of the newest Nationals, first baseman Josh Bell

RELATED: Possible cold temps and storms could impact peak bloom duration

RELATED: A DC hotel is using its lobby to honor Women's History Month | It's a DC Thing

RELATED: Another celeb has joined the fight for DC statehood | It's A DC Thing