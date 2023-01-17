National Popcorn Day deals and freebies

More than 34,000 screens are participating with discounts. Here is where to satisfy your popcorn cravings.

DENVER — Happy National Popcorn Day!

Thursday, Jan. 19, is the day we celebrate and honor the snack that can be enjoyed buttered, caramelized or plain.

Although stovetop and microwave popcorn are great, in a recent Fandango consumer survey, 83% said that movie theater popcorn just tastes better.

Here is where can you can go to satisfy your popcorn urge on the treasured holiday.

AMC Theatres

To celebrate National Popcorn Day, AMC Theatres is offering 50% off popcorn.

Guests can purchase any size popcorn, including regular, large and bucket refill, on Thursday for 50% off.

Cinemark

Cinemark is celebrating cinema’s favorite snack on Thursday by offering 50% off a large popcorn all day.

Harkins Theatres

Harkins Theatres moviegoers can celebrate National Popcorn Day on Thursday with 50% off all popcorn.

My Harkins Awards members will also get double points.

Landmark Theatres

Landmark Theatres has a special offer for movie and popcorn lovers. The theatre company is offering buy one, get one popcorn on National Popcorn Day.

You must show this image at the concession stand.

Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern

Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern will celebrate National Popcorn Day with a free 44 oz. popcorn (one per person) on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Regal Cinemas

Regal Cinemas is offering 50% off any size popcorn on Thursday for National Popcorn Day.

That's right, any size popcorn for 50% off.

