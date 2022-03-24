DC's Rajah Caruth will make his NASCAR debut April 2 at Richmond Raceway

At just 19, the D.C. native signed a deal with NASCAR's Xfinity Series last year.

RICHMOND, Va. — Rising star and D.C. native Rajah Caruth will make his NASCAR debut next month.

He'll take the wheel for the April 2 Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway. He made the announcement on Twitter, along with five other races that will make up his schedule for the 2022 season.

He'll be behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet for races at Dover International Speedway for the Monster Mile on April 30; Pocono Raceway on July 23; Kansas Speedway on September 10; Martinsville Speedway on October 29; He'll close out his debut season at Phoenix Raceway on November 5.

In addition to those races, he'll continue to race as part of NASCAR's Drive For Diversity Program, the same program that launched the career of Bubba Wallace.

Here it is‼️



I’m excited to take the next step in my career with @TeamAlphaPrime with 6 @NASCAR_Xfinity races this year. Our first race will be at @richmondraceway on April 2nd, and our first partner will be revealed soon! pic.twitter.com/J2xJkuJqCE — Rajah Kirby Caruth (@rajahcaruth_) March 21, 2022

Caruth signed with the newly formed Alpha Prime Racing last year, at the age of 19.