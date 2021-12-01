A local motorcyclist is giving the Fleetwood Mac Ocean Spray guy a run for his money.

WASHINGTON — Today's Most DC Thing comes to us from Michael Harley on Twitter who sent this video of a man getting extremely comfortable on his motorcycle while riding towards the 301 and Route 5 split north in Brandywine, Maryland. He captioned the video with the words "This person is moving towards a better 2021 and looking back on a difficult 2020."

That's very poetic, Michael! I know one thing: This person is riding into 2021 with a whole lot of confidence! I'm impressed, but at the same time, I'm nervous for that biker. Pandemic or no pandemic, 2021 is going to be a rough one if you're starting it off in traction.

This is the Most DC Thing because the bikers in this area are one of a kind. For better or for worse. Someone tell this biker to stay safe. At least until outside is fully open again. Don't do too much and miss the COVID let-out!