Reminiscing on watching the Nats live as well as the people the games bring out.

WASHINGTON — Our Most D.C. Thing comes from OwnSpace1 on Reddit, who posted a picture with the caption, “Someday, we'll be able to people watch at The Bullpen again, and we'll be able to witness inversely dressed bros drunkenly hugging it out to our hearts' content. Someday.”

Someday, indeed. We all miss being able to watch the Nationals baseball in social settings. I even miss seeing the fans who may have done just a little too much celebrating.

I don’t miss hearing their way-too-loud voices and I definitely do not miss smelling them. It’s just that overall spirit of rooting for the home team with people I have nothing in common with aside from our mutual desire to see the Nats win. That cannot be replaced watching the games at home on TV.

Right now, the bro hug looks appropriate.It’s as if they knew that it would be their last time drinking in public at a baseball game before the world shut down. Now, the inverse matching outfits? I don’t know what the story is on those.

I don’t need a backstory to their bromance. I’m just glad they had a good time.

This is the Most D.C. Thing because if you’ve ever been to a Nationals game, or ever gone to a bar when a Nationals game is on, there’s a good chance you’ve seen a sight like this.

I never thought I’d miss seeing people doing entirely too much, but that’s where we are thanks to COVID.