Woman finds old Metro token in Aldi shopping cart | It's A DC Thing

WMATA says the token is still valid!

WASHINGTON — A woman in D.C. made an interesting historical discovery at a grocery store. 

Mallory Row tweeted at  Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), saying, "I returned my Aldi shopping cart and got a Metrobus token instead of a quarter back. Is this still valid?"

If you're not familiar with Aldi, you have to pay a quarter to get a shopping cart there, then you get your quarter back once you return the cart.

WMATA replied, saying "Hi Mallory, thank you for reaching out. They are still valid, you can use it to ride Metrobus."

Others on social media weighed in on the discovery. 

"It's obviously more valuable as a collectible than to use," R. Stephens said on Twitter.

According to WMATA, the tokens are worth $2 a piece on Metrobus, but we checked, and some of the older coins are on sale on eBay for as much as $5.

