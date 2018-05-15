BETHESDA, Md. -- The Metro, and each of the stops, are uniquely D.C. They connect all of us and each person you meet, has a story to tell.

That's why WUSA9 is taking you on a tour of the Metro stops around town to show you what makes this city and each stop so unique.

This week we took a trip to the Bethesda Metro Station

Upon arrival, the first thing we noticed was how nice the Bethesda station is. Colored murals surrounded the entrance and as we walked down the first set of steps, we found our free thing to do.

We found another mural with a waterfall, which made a perfect backdrop for an impromptu photo shoot.

Now it was time to flag down someone who would take a picture. It didn't take long until we met our most interesting person Mark, who was visiting from Chicago.

After, helping us out with photos, he told us how he enjoyed the Metro and that it was better than Chicago's public transportation.

It was now our time to find something to eat. We took a short walk to the Original Pancake House, which has been a staple of Bethesda for 26 years. The Original is no mom and pop restaurant. They started out in Portland, Oregon and have expanded all the way.

While at the Original Pancake House we met owner Jeffrey Bulman. Bethesda, is one of Bulman's three locations.

There was nothing ordinary about the menu at the Original Pancake House. There is something for everyone. The oven baked, Dutch Baby and apple pancakes are two show stoppers and two items you won't find anywhere else. There is something for everyone on this menu.

