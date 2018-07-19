WASHINGTON -- Each week WUSA9’s Matt Gregory wanders out to a different Metro stop to find the people and places that make D.C. unique.

This week, he went to Foggy Bottom Metro stop. It’s the home of George Washington University, but also the legendary Sami’s Coffee Kiosk.

It’s been almost 20 years since the little coffee stand popped up at the corner of 22nd and Virginia Ave.

Sami’s Coffee Kiosk is run by its namesake, Sami.

Customers said it’s smile, warmth, and of course, the great coffee that bring them back day after day.



