Here's your virtual Memorial Day Weekend guide | Reese's Final Thought

How and where to celebrate Memorial Day weekend in the DMV this year.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The last Monday in May will be here in just a couple of days, which means we’ve made it to another Memorial Day weekend. Not to be confused with Veterans Day, Memorial Day is the day we as a nation honor, remember and celebrate all the military personnel who have given their lives while serving the country.

It also marks the unofficial start of summer and kicks off the official start of cookout season. It’s time to get out your white shorts and white on white Air Force Ones, fellas.

In a normal year this would be a big weekend for the District, with people pouring in from around the nation, gearing up for parades, concerts and public events. But as you might have noticed, this year has been anything but normal.

Not to worry though, event planners are up to the challenge and have adapted to the situation by taking events online, with virtual ceremonies and live-streamed performances.

The celebrations kick off Sunday evening with the National Memorial Day Concert. For 30 years the concert has been held on the lawn of the Capitol. But this year, it will be broadcast on PBS starting at 8 p.m., so you and the family will be able to watch it from the couch. It will also be live streamed on Facebook, YouTube and the concert's website.

Monday will start off with virtual wreath laying ceremonies. Each of the area's war memorials on the Mall will post prerecorded ceremonies to their Facebook pages. Also, the memorials will be open to visitors, but social distancing will be monitored and enforced by park staff.

Please, do not test these people. Follow the rules.

If you’re home around 2 p.m., you can check out the Memorial Day parade special that will be broadcasting on local networks. The show will feature highlights from past parades, including musical performances and celeb drop ins. Check your local listings.

If you are planning a visit to The Arlington National Cemetery, remember it’s only open to people with family passes this weekend, and only graveside visitation is allowed.

And that will get us to Monday evening, where some of you are going to want to settle in and watch Jagged Edge and 112 go head-to-head on Instagram. If you know who Jagged Edge and 112 are, then you know what I’m talking about, and you’ve already got your powder blue Sean John sweat suit on.