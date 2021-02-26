Meghan Thee Stallion and Maxine Waters' unexpected interview | Hear Me Out

Maxine Waters sat down for a talk with hip-hop artist Meghan Thee Stallion, and it was the interview that we all needed.

WASHINGTON — Earlier this week, Harper's Bazaar gave us the Zoom interview we didn’t know we needed: A conversation between Congresswoman Maxine Waters and hip-hop artist Meghan Thee Stallion.

Waters wrote a letter of encouragement to Meghan, in praise of an op-ed she wrote in the New York Times.

In their virtual chat, they covered a wide range of topics -- everything from the pursuits of a college education to lessons on building community. Although the two come from two different ends of the spectrum, the conversation was warm and supportive. It was when it turned to Meghan’s music that it became fun.

“But then they told me to look at, what was it, WAP? And I did, don’t worry, don’t worry…and here’s what I said, now that’s audacity. That is audacity”

Meghan’s face told the story, she clearly thought Waters was going to chastise her, but instead, her Auntie Maxine let her know she was with her. Waters noted that men in music have been singing provocative lyrics forever, so what’s wrong with a woman doing the same, while speaking directly to other women?