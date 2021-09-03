x
Oprah's face becomes a DC meme | It's A DC Thing

The Harry and Meghan interview offered plenty of expressive Oprah reactions

WASHINGTON — We’re all still buzzing over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah.    

While Meghan’s revelations may have had the whole world talking, it was Oprah’s expressions that really caught our attention. Oprah was all of us, and her face and body language showed exactly how we were all feeling while listening.  

Now you know we love our memes here in D.C., and some of the shots of Oprah that came out of this are meme-worthy.  

Twitter feed Washington Problems posted one photo, asking followers to caption it, D.C.-style.

And the responses came in  

Like Dave McCulloch here.

Detroit Boat just wanted some Mumbo sauce.

And this is Todd’s reaction: 

And Thais Austin asking the question everyone is trying to get an answer to: 

You give us the meme, we’ll add the jokes, it's a D.C. thing.

