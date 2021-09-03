Oprah's face becomes a DC meme | It's A DC Thing

The Harry and Meghan interview offered plenty of expressive Oprah reactions

WASHINGTON — We’re all still buzzing over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah.

While Meghan’s revelations may have had the whole world talking, it was Oprah’s expressions that really caught our attention. Oprah was all of us, and her face and body language showed exactly how we were all feeling while listening.

Now you know we love our memes here in D.C., and some of the shots of Oprah that came out of this are meme-worthy.

Twitter feed Washington Problems posted one photo, asking followers to caption it, D.C.-style.

And the responses came in

Like Dave McCulloch here.

"can you drive me to Dulles for my 7am flight?" — Dave McCulloch 🇺🇸 (@dtmcculloch) March 8, 2021

Detroit Boat just wanted some Mumbo sauce.

We’re out of mumbo sauce — Finally feeling funny again. (@Detroit_boat) March 8, 2021

And this is Todd’s reaction:

When someone asks if we can add bbq chicken and pineapple to pizza — Todd (@ToddRichman4) March 8, 2021

And Thais Austin asking the question everyone is trying to get an answer to:

You say the vaccine registration system is going to work this week? — Thais Austin (@thaisaustin) March 8, 2021