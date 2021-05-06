DC steakhouse wants to bring families together for Mother's Day

WASHINGTON — Last Mother's Day, D.C.-area steakhouse Medium Rare brought free meals to moms and grandmas who were alone during the coronavirus pandemic. A year later, the restaurant wants to reunite families who have been apart since then.
Medium Rare is partnering with assisted living company The Elite Collection to fly up to 10 families to visit their mom or grandma for the first time since the pandemic began. And brunch is included.
Families looking to be part of this special Mother’s Day event are asked to email their stories to ilovemymom@mediumrarerestaurant.com. Medium Rare co-owner Mark Bucher will review the submissions and make 10 families’ dreams come true.
For the second year in a row, Medium Rare plans to deliver brunches to moms and grandmas dealing with COVID isolation. Last year, the restaurant delivered about 2,500 meals for Mother's Day.
Since March 2020, Medium Rare has also delivered free meals for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Passover, as well as stocking refrigerators in a variety of communities with restaurant-quality meals through the non-profit Feed the Fridge. According to a press release, the restaurant has delivered 30,000 meals since the beginning of the pandemic..
