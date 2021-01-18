Honoring and celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King | Hear Me Out

He changed the very fabric of this nation by chasing a dream.

WASHINGTON — Today, we celebrate the life and legacy of a man who changed the very fabric of this nation by chasing a dream.

Born the son of a preacher man in 1929, Martin Luther king Jr. would grow to become a leading voice in the Civil Rights movement. Some would say, the voice of the movement.

Taking his inspiration from the teachings of the church and the activism of Gandhi, Martin believed that change could be found in non-violent, civil disobedience.

It's a belief that never left him.

Even as unreserved, state-sanctioned violence was being unleashed against him and his people, he refused to give in to this ferocity, persevering through sheer force of will, never wavering in pursuit of the dream.

It was this will that saw him bring together a diverse coalition of people: men and women, young and old, Black, white, and other, all united in their humanity and desire for equality.

It was this very same coalition that we saw take to the streets this past summer, united once again in search of his dream.

His determination saw the Civil Rights Act signed into law, as well as the Voting Rights Act.

The fact that this day comes just two days before this nation observes a presidential inauguration, makes celebrating him that much richer.

Sadly, he was taken from us far too soon, not even 40 years old.

His work was unfinished. But he's still with us. He's now the inspiration.

While we as a nation are far from perfect, he left us in a better place, showing us what we can be.

We just must be willing to persevere, and chase the dream.