A woman struck by a vehicle and trapped underneath it was rescued thanks to the heroic actions of Marines in Southeast DC.

WASHINGTON — It's time for my "Get Uplifted" segment, where I hope to push aside some of the negativity out there and celebrate the positivity around us.

Today, that positivity comes from D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services who honored a group of D.C. Marines. When a woman on a scooter was struck by a car and trapped underneath it on I Street Southeast near their Barracks, Marines sprang into action to help her. Once DC Fire and EMS arrived on the scene, they credited the Marines with saving this woman's life.

On Wednesday, those Marines were honored for their heroism. I found this quote from the ceremony to be especially powerful:

"For those of us who wear the uniform, frankly, it's not that much of a surprise. The type of uniform, the color of uniform, it doesn't matter. When you choose to serve, it means you're going to be going to the sound of chaos. You going to be going to danger, and the combined efforts of these Marines and the members of Engine 18 are just an example of that here in Southeast DC."

Thank you to these men and women in uniform for everything that they did to save this woman's life.

We want to share more stories and things that uplift you! If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com, or contact Allison Seymour on her Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.