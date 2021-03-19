March Madness is finally here | Hear Me Out

It's been a rough week, and we need a mental break. March Madness is right on time.

WASHINGTON — This week has been one filled with frustration, fear, and anger. It felt like the ills of the world came crashing down on us all at once, and we could all use a few moments to stop and breath; to let our minds relax, if only for a short time.

Well, March Madness starts Friday, and it gives us a good chance to do this. Plus, fortunately, we’ve got teams from across the area to root for.

At 12:15 p.m. Friday, Virginia Tech takes on Florida, in what should be an evenly matched contest.

Saturday at 12:15 p.m., Patrick Ewing leads Georgetown onto the floor against Colorado. They’ll be underdogs, but coming off their Big East win, they’ve shown anything is possible.

At 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Virginia takes on Ohio and then later in the evening, VCU and Oregon play in the night cap.

And let’s not forget the women’s tournament. That starts on Sunday, and on Monday, Brenda Frese’s No. 2 ranked Maryland takes on Mount St. Mary’s at 4 p.m.