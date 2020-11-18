x
Viewer shares beautiful quilts crafted to relieve stress | Get Uplifted

Sheryl Sims says quilting keeps her uplifted.

WASHINGTON — "Get Uplifted is a chance to take a deep breath, exhale, let go of any negativity and celebrate the positivity around us.

Today, that positive inspiration comes from viewer Sheryl Sims who says that quilting keeps her uplifted, especially during the pandemic and the election cycle. Sheryl turned to a place a lot of people went to during the pandemic to blow off some extra stress, crafting. 

She's done some amazing work! She gets the inspiration to create her beautiful quilts from her family, her faith, her ancestry and from current events.

I love it! Thank you for sharing your beautiful quilts with us this morning Sheryl! Your work has already brightened my morning.

Check out some of the photos she sent us below:

Credit: Sheryl Sims
Sheryl Sims makes quilts to keep uplifted.
Credit: Sheryl Sims
Credit: Sheryl Sims

We want to share more stories and things that uplift you! If you have something you'd like to share, email Allison Seymour at aseymour@wusa9.com or contact her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

