Bike riders pedal from NY to DC to honor the past | It's A DC Thing

Riders biked from Harlem, New York, to D.C. this weekend for the 1928 Legacy Tour

WASHINGTON — D.C. often sees our fair share of bike rides and races, and people coming to the District to raise awareness about something, or to honor someone.

It's those rides with special meaning that really grab our attention.

One group of women biked from Harlem, New York to D.C. this weekend.

That's 250 miles in less than 65 hours.

They call it the 1928 Legacy Tour.

The ride recreates the steps that a group of Black women took back in 1928, going the same distance.

They've been chronicling their journey on Instagram here.

Donations from the group's virtual challenge go to Gearin' Up Bicycles, a D.C. nonprofit that provides access to quality, affordable, used bicycles for those in need. It also provides career development opportunities for underserved communities through bike education.