Where are the adults and true leaders of America? | Reese's Final Thought

With the election dragging on and misinformation being spread, it's time to ask: Where are the true leaders?

WASHINGTON — Contrary to what you may have heard or read on Twitter, one million marchers for President Trump didn’t descend on D.C. over the weekend. But thousands did.

A mass of people made up of Trump fans, far-right extremist groups, conspiracy theorists, and militia members were all here in support of the president and his allegations of voter fraud and a stolen election. Allegations that no evidence has been found to back. This, of course, hasn’t stopped our president, his sycophants, nor his boosters in the media from repeating them. If anything, the drumbeat has grown.

What started as a loud, but peaceful gathering, devolved as counter-protestors joined the mix. Skirmishes developing and growing as the day went on. The night bringing violence to our D.C. streets along with the defacing of memorials and artwork erected in support of Black Lives Matter. A fire fueled by misinformation reveled in by so-called patriots.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton urged Republican leaders to explain to President Trump that the country needs its transition and that we should proceed with it as soon as we can.

Which of them is going to do this though? Which current, not former, official, is going to step up and lead? This is unprecedented and until recently imaginable behavior from them. The so-called adults in the room.

We’ve had contested elections in the past, but we’ve never had leaders who’ve acted in this manner. A leader who is urging followers to disregard election results because they didn’t get their way. They’ve come together for the greater good.

The Bush/Gore election in 2000 was decided, not by tens of thousands of votes across multiple states looking like a clear and decisive victory, but by a few hundred in one. That result came more than a month after the election date, going to the U.S. Supreme Court. Yet, heads in both parties asked for patience, rather than encouraging tantrums. Al Gore, who could have stayed in the fight, conceded for the greater good. The last act of a true leader. An act we haven't seen a hint of yet.

Seeing what happened here this weekend, it’s far past time that today’s so-called leaders lead this country instead of their own egos. If these flames keep getting fanned, at some point, we’re all going to be burned by them. The saddest thing is, I can't say for certain if they even care.