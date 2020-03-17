WASHINGTON — Concerns over the coronavirus are forcing many businesses to close to reduce their hours and many small business owners are feeling the impact.

Many stores, restaurants and fitness centers are trying to get creative. Some stores are turning to delivery services and others are forced to move their business one hundred percent online.

Dan Carter is the owner of Danimal Yoga Studio.

"It is really hard. But, I am the kind of person I do not back down. I was ready to fight. So, I started coming up with solutions on how I can make a living," said Carter.

Carter said concerns over the coronavirus led to a nearly 50 percent drop in business.

"I decided I needed to do something to sustain my income. I wanted to fight so I started thinking about how I could create yoga spaces for people who are quarantined, who can’t go out and are afraid for their health," said Carter.

Carter turned online and started to stream classes on his website and social media pages. As of Monday morning, now all of his classes were moved online.

"It was very startling. All of the yoga studio owners have been really helpful, calling and reaching out but the fact of the matter is they need to take all of the precautions that they can," said Carter.

Businesses across the DMV have been impacted by the coronavirus. Carter said it is important to help each other out during this challenging season.

"If you have people in your life who are contractors, work in fitness, the arts, restaurants or entertainment, please reach out to them. They may not be able to be as vulnerable as some of us but they still need your help right now. They need to figure out a way to pay their rent and groceries and we all need to find a way to help each other out right now," said Carter.

Carter said he has seen moments of kindness and intends to continue paying it forward.

"These people aren’t just my coworkers but my friends. I consider many of them my family. I want to do everything in my power to make sure we all rise together," said Carter.

