SILVER SPRING, Md. (WUSA9) -- A few weeks ago on Get Up DC, our DJ Tevin featured a local rising artist: Patrice Live.

But when our Matt Gregory looked into it, it’s the story behind her music that caught our attention.

“If Patti Labell, Brandy, Beyonce and Michael Jackson had a baby, I’d be their baby,” Patrice smiled.

That is probably the best way to describe her sound.

“I’ve been in the studio for years trying to figure out what my sound was,” she said. I didn’t wanna mimic anybody.”

What you hear is that: her authentic voice. For the last 5 years, she has cut albums, made videos, and performed for thousands; and she’s not done.

“I absolutely believe without a doubt I will accomplish every goal I set for myself,” she said.

I wouldn’t blame you if you thought this was another pipe dream. But there’s something I didn’t tell you about Patrice. This almost didn’t happen because at age 7 she got:

“A very rare case of spina bifida where the nerves in my back were swollen,” she explained. “They (the nerves) kept me from walking.”

She couldn’t stand on her own, let alone walk. For weeks she sat in a bed. Then slowly, over a year, she taught herself to walk again.

“I never worried that I couldn’t get past that,” she said. “I never went through a form that I was fearful at that time.”

It is that attitude, that fearlessness you see as she dances. You can’t even tell at one point she couldn’t walk. But you can tell in songs and words, she has the determination to accomplish any goal.

