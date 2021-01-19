x
A talented artist turns laundry into a legendary portrait of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in today's Get Uplifted.

WASHINGTON — It’s time to get Uplifted, a time to take our minds off the negativity around us and focus on positivity – the stories that lift us up!

Today, that positivity comes from Demont Pinder, a popular local artist. Pinder created a portrait of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., made of clothing, and sent us this time-lapse video documenting the process. The title of the work is "The Soul (Sole) and Journey of a King."

This is such a creative artistic expression of celebration of Dr. King's life. If you look closely, you can see Pinder himself crouching to form Dr. King's shoulder. He can literally say he put all of himself into this creation. To find out where you can see more of Demont Pinder's work, you can follow him on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or visit his website.

