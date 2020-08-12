President-elect Biden makes history with his pick to lead the Pentagon | Reese's Final Thought

Gen. Lloyd Austin's pick for Secretary of Defense should be a cause for celebration, but the things going on at the Pentagon currently is worrying.

WASHINGTON — Soon enough, possibly later Tuesday morning, retired General Lloyd Austin will be announced as President-elect Joe Biden’s choice to serve as Secretary of Defense, making him the first Black person to lead the Pentagon.

This history making appointment is the culmination of an impressive military career spanning four decades, that saw him rack up a number of awards and a host of other firsts including, the first Black general to command an army division in combat, the first Black Vice-chief of Staff for the Army, and the first to oversee an entire theater of operations.

This choice, along with the others he has already made, affirms our President-elect’s stated commitment to having a cabinet that looks like America, and we should take a few brief moments to celebrate it.

I say brief purposefully because in the last few weeks we’ve seen several disturbing changes at the Pentagon enacted by the Trump administration. Key members of defense advisory boards purged. Years of experience pushed out the door, replaced by former campaign staffers and advisors to the president. Consultants and cronies whose qualifications seem to start and end with loyalty to President Donald Trump. The moves have resulted in some Pentagon officials leaving in protest. One stating in his resignation letter that the installation of these political partisans has put the nation's safety and security at risk.

That roaring sound you’re hearing is the silence coming from the halls of the Congress and Senate during all of this. The security of this nation should be non-partisan affair, paramount to each of our elected officials, yet we’ve heard nary a word on the subject from the soon to be opposition party.

Which is more important, a team of seasoned professionals working in concert in defense of the country and her citizens, or the installation of sycophants bent on solidifying the whims and legacies of an outgoing president? You may not be able to stop it, but you can raise your voices against it.

By all accounts, General Austin appears to be qualified, capable, and ready to handle whatever threats may come our way over the next four years. What he shouldn’t have to take on is the dissension being created within the walls of the office he will be assuming. It’s not fair to him, those career officials under him who have pledged service to the country over party, nor the American people.

We all deserve better.