For the past three years, students and families from Lisbon Elementary and Glenwood Middle School have come together in November to assemble Thanksgiving baskets for 200 families in Howard and Carroll Counties.

This year, local businesses donated food and money, the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Station donated their space, and the staff of Lisbon Elementary volunteered their time to assist in preparing the baskets which include full Thanksgiving dinners and food for breakfast during the holiday break.

A big shout out to the students, families, staff members and the Lisbon community for working together to provide so many Thanksgiving dinners for those in need.

These children are learning a beautiful lesson in the importance of community service and giving that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

