9 Things to Know about Get Up DC's traffic specialist Lindsey Nance

WASHINGTON — Introducing the newest addition to the Get Up DC team, Lindsey Nance, our traffic specialist! With Lindsey's expertise, she'll keep you informed about the tightest roadways and guide you on the best route.

For those curious to know more about Lindsey, here are nine facts about her that you should know.

1. Lindsey was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Her move to D.C. is the first time she has left her home state.

2. Lindsey has two older brothers. She says sports are huge in her family and she pretty much grew up at the ballpark.

3. Speaking of sports, Lindsey was a three-sport athlete in high school. She played basketball and volleyball and ran track. She cheered in college.

4. Lindsey's first job was at a doughnut shop.

5. After giving up the sweet life of doughnuts, Lindsey moved into journalism. She started her own sports show in college and later hosted a show for the Tennessee Titans.

6. She has also worked the NFL Draft, Music City Grand Prix, Stanley Cup and Titans playoff games, award shows and music festivals.

7. Lindsey's favorite food is sweet potatoes in any way, shape or form

8. Lindsey loves the outdoors and is passionate about health and fitness.

9. Lindsey is ready for anything! Once, while reporting on live TV, a wasp landed on her head!