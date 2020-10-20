The District now has its own piece of the 'Mamba Mentality' | Most DC Thing

Kobe Bryant's Finals Jersey in now hanging in the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

WASHINGTON — Washington D.C. will now have its own little piece of the Mamba Mentality.

Kobe Bryant’s jersey from Game 5 of the 2008 NBA Finals is now hanging in the National Museum of African American History and Culture in their Sports: Leveling the Playing Field section. Fittingly, the jersey is on display next to a pair of LeBron James' “Equality” sneakers.

Kobe had deep ties to the museum. He and his wife Vanessa were founding donors, contributing almost a million dollars to its establishment through their Bryant Family Foundation. He also urged his fans to visit, saying there is no greater testament to this country than the stories in this building, and that he was honored to be a part of it.

Coming right out of high school, his list of accomplishments on the court alone might have warranted have his inclusion: 20 seasons, five championships, MVP awards. But when you combine this with the influence that he had on the culture, an influence that he seemed to be growing increasingly comfortable with after retiring from the NBA, hanging his jersey would seem to be an easy decision.

Along with daughter Gigi, the loss Kobe was a blow to the spirits of many. Here’s hoping this display can serve as testament to the greatness he showed as a player, and what he meant as person.