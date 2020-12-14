Kymbcakes was born when Kim Ballou decided to make the best of her situation and pursue her passion for baking.

WASHINGTON — Today's Get Uplifted moment of positivity comes to us from Kim Ballou, a Senior Analyst at the U.S. Department of Energy.

Ballou's job used to require a lot of travel. When the pandemic shut the door on that, she turned to another place a lot of us turned to-- baking. Her friends and family said that passion has always been baked into her DNA.

"She’s been baking forever. And I’ve been trying to tell her she can take this to a whole ’other level. And so she’s been doing it. She’s been doing it forever. She just had to have that leeway to open up the doors for her," Ballou's friend Roger Lee from Virginia Beach said.

"Kymbcakes basically came out during COVID. So my whole life I’ve been baking just for friends and family and then during the pandemic I’ve had a ton of time at home," Ballou said.

Instead of viewing the situation negatively, Ballou used her newfound time at home to create Kymbcakes, a virtual bakery where she fulfills orders and even teaches others how to bake. Kymbcakes also gives 10% of her profits to charity. She calls it "Blessing others."

Salute to Ballou for making the most of being home during the pandemic and using it as an opportunity to do what she loves.

