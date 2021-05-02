Virginia boy gets Super Bowl surprise | Get Uplifted

12-year-old Caleb Bryne got the surprise of his young life, he's getting to interview players at the Super Bowl!

12-year-old Caleb Bryne of Keswick, Virgina, got the surprise of his life when, thinking he was logging onto a zoom call to take a test, found Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer waiting to tell him that he had been named The Panini Super Bowl Kid Reporter of The Year. The news went over slightly better than a math test.

The new reporter was picked from a pool of 200,000 entries after entering a code he found in a pack of Panini football trading cards

A huge football fan he’s already interviewed top players from both teams, and other players in the league. Like any good reporter he kept it impartial, but he’ll be rooting for the Chiefs to raise the trophy on Sunday. let's not tell Tom Brady

