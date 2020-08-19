Clara Luper was a warrior who helped start a movement | Reese's Final Thought

Clara Luper organized the first of the lunch counter sit-ins on August 19, 1958, paving the way for change in this country.

WASHINGTON — In 1957, Clara Luper, an Oklahoma City high school teacher and advisor to the local NAACP Youth Council, was invited to bring her students to New York City to perform a play she had written in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

When the bus they were riding stopped for dinner in St Louis, they were stunned when they were seated next to their fellow white citizens in a fully integrated establishment. When asked to recall the moment, Luper’s daughter Marilyn, 8 at the time, said; “That was amazing.”

Inspired by that moment, and the works of Dr King, Ms. Luper and her students decided to stage their own nonviolent campaign to end lunch counter segregation in their hometown.

They tried to negotiate with local business leaders and city officials. They wrote letters to white religious leaders looking for their support. Turned away and ignored, young Marilyn came up with a plan:

"I move that we go down to Katz Drug Store sit down and drink a Coke."



So, on Aug 19, 1958, 62 years ago Wednesday, Clara Luper, and her young students ages 6 to 17, staged one of the first national sit-ins at Katz Drug Store lunch counter in Oklahoma City.

They didn’t get their Cokes. They got called names. They got spit on. They got drinks poured on them. They got knocked off their seats. But they stayed. And then came back the next day. And the next. With more recruits. They persevered, until finally, Katz agreed to desegregate. Not just that single diner either, but all their outlets in the region.

Marilyn got her Coke and this little plan started a wave of student-led protests that spread across the south. Growing from lunch counters, churches, and amusement parks, to marches, boycotts and voter registration drives.

Clara Luper was a warrior. A civil and human rights war hero. What we see happening today, citizens non-violently protesting, comes directly from her and those students having the courage that day to sit down. Having the strength to endure the hate. And having enough love in their hearts to keep going back.

While we often point to the flash-point events, like the original March on Washington or the death of George Floyd for pushing us forward, it's also important to remember the Clara Lupers, lost to history, who set us on a path to progress.

So on this day, the anniversary of that courageous stand, I say thank you.