Kamala Harris gets Italian food in Dupont Circle | Most DC Thing

The Vice President-elect is eating good in the District in today's Most DC Thing.

WASHINGTON — It's time for the Most D.C. Thing. Today's Most D.C. Thing comes from Floriana, an Italian restaurant in DuPont Circle on 17th Street NW. Last night, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff stopped by to grab some takeout.

This is the Most D.C. Thing for multiple reasons, the first being that the Vice President-elect is already making smart choices before day one. Floriana serves very good Italian food. I'm just saying, McDonalds is right down the street. Let's leave the memories of our leaders eating fast food and putting ketchup on well-done steaks in 2020. Kamala even took a picture in front of what Floriana calls their "Kamala-la la la holiday decor."

Good eating and a full-circle moment. What more could you ask for in a Most D.C. Thing?

