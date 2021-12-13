DC celebrity chef José Andrés offers help in Kentucky following deadly storms

Andrés is on the ground with World Central Kitchen offering meals to those in need.

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Red Cross workers from D.C., Maryland and Virginia are on the ground in Kentucky after devastating storms tore through five states on Friday.

D.C.'s own José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen team members are also helping out in the state. He posted a video of himself touring the damage on Sunday night.

The celebrity chef tweeted that his team is handing out free, hot meals to community members and first responders. He is also using his platform to highlight other people lending a hand.

"Hey guys…Finally got signal again here in Kentucky. This is Mayfield, where the destruction is beyond anything you imagine. I am proud of our @WCKitchen teams bringing meals all over & identifying food needs. We will continue to serve in the days & weeks ahead," Andrés said in a tweet.

Hey guys…Finally got signal again here in Kentucky. This is Mayfield, where the destruction is beyond anything you imagine. I am proud of our @WCKitchen teams bringing meals all over & identifying food needs. We will continue to serve in the days & weeks ahead! #ChefsForKentucky pic.twitter.com/gRJ4p6fbdU — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) December 13, 2021

In Kentucky alone, 22 were confirmed dead by Saturday afternoon, including 11 in and around Bowling Green. But Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said upwards of 70 may have been killed when a twister touched down for more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) in his state and that the number of deaths could eventually exceed 100 across 10 or more counties.

The death toll of 36 across five states includes six people in Illinois, where an Amazon facility was hit; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed; and two in Missouri.

Andrés described the destruction as something out of a horror movie.

"Everywhere you see is destruction. This is sad." Andrés said.

Andrés and his team at World Central Kitchen have responded to several disasters this year. The chef says teams are all over the state lending help.

"We have teams all over, scouting and bringing meals, and learning what the folks may need."