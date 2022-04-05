Documentary spotlighting José Andrés, World Central Kitchen coming to Disney+

"We Feed People," directed by Oscar-winner Ron Howard, is available May 27.

WASHINGTON — D.C. celebrity chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen is the subject of a new 90-minute documentary coming soon to the Disney+ streaming service.

The National Geographic documentary, directed by Oscar-winner Ron Howard, is called "We Feed People." It highlights World Central Kitchen's efforts to feed people across the globe in the wake of natural disasters.

"We Feed People" premiered at the SXSW film festival in Austin, Texas, last month to mostly favorable reviews. Variety's Joe Leydon called the film "technically polished and emotionally stirring."

World Central Kitchen and Chef Andrés are currently on the ground in Poland helping to feed refugees from Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

I’m back in Lviv, Ukraine at our @WCKitchen partner Fest…my favorite restaurant in the whole world right now! These heroes are cooking tens of thousands of meals for displaced Ukrainian families here…and the food is amazing. Take a look! #ChefsForUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/arMmhSvmgD — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) April 4, 2022