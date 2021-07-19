x
'Late Show' bandleader, Jon Batiste, on social justice and going back to normal

Batiste is a musician and a bandleader, but he's also so much more.
Credit: Mike Coppola
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 08: Musician Jon Batiste performs at the 10th Annual Little Kids Rock Benefit Concert: Celebrating Lives Transformed Through Music Education at PlayStation Theater on November 8, 2018 in New York City.

WASHINGTON — If you've seen the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, you've, no doubt, come across Jon Batiste. He's the show's bandleader and part of the soul of the show, but he's of course so much more than that.

Over the past few years, Batiste has released albums and won a number of awards, even picking up an Oscar for his work on the soundtrack of the Disney Pixar movie "Soul." In addition to that, he's become a leader for social justice.

Recently, Get Up DC's Tony Perkins sat down with Batiste to talk about the excitement of his past few years.

He also spoke about why he felt the need to join the protests for social justice, and what message he hopes the world takes away from it.

