'Late Show' bandleader, Jon Batiste, on social justice and going back to normal

Batiste is a musician and a bandleader, but he's also so much more.

WASHINGTON — If you've seen the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, you've, no doubt, come across Jon Batiste. He's the show's bandleader and part of the soul of the show, but he's of course so much more than that.

Over the past few years, Batiste has released albums and won a number of awards, even picking up an Oscar for his work on the soundtrack of the Disney Pixar movie "Soul." In addition to that, he's become a leader for social justice.

Recently, Get Up DC's Tony Perkins sat down with Batiste to talk about the excitement of his past few years.