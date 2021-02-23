The president addressed a nation's grief after passing 500,000 coronavirus deaths | Hear Me Out

The United States has passed 500,000 deaths from COVID-19. President Joe Biden marked the somber occasion with a heartfelt address to the nation.

WASHINGTON — As a nation, we’ve passed a heartbreaking milestone: 500,000 of our fellow citizens have lost their lives to COVID-19. A half a million people. That's more deaths than in both World Wars and the Vietnam war combined.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris paused to recognize the moment on Monday. As the sun was setting, they stood in silence with their spouses before a memorial of candles, while a military band filled the air with "Amazing Grace."

Addressing the nation before the ceremony, the President spoke directly to those who have lost a loved one, letting them know that they aren’t alone. That there are others who share their grief. A feeling he knows all too well.

He urged us to resist becoming numb to the sorrow, and reminded us that we must remember those we’ve lost. It’s through those memories that we can begin to heal. He also asked that we start truly doing for one another. It’s through each other that we will find light in the darkness. He gave the moment the emotion that it deserved and gave us the words that we needed to hear.