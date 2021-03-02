President Joe Biden is living up to his diversity pledge | Hear Me Out

When all are confirmed, Biden will have the most diverse cabinet in history. What message does this send?

WASHINGTON — When President Biden was on the campaign trail, he made a pledge to diversity, saying that his cabinet would be “more representative of the American people than any other in history”. And he’s been living up to that pledge: breaking down barriers, shattering glass ceilings and making history in the process.

We’ve seen Gen. Lloyd Austin confirmed as the first Black Secretary of Defense. Janet Yellen the first woman confirmed as Treasury Secretary. A Latino immigrant, Alejandro Mayorkas, was confirmed to head the department of homeland security. And Pete Buttigieg became the first member of the LGBTQ community confirmed as a cabinet secretary. And there are more coming in the upcoming days and weeks, Including Deb Haagland, who, when confirmed, will be our first Native American cabinet secretary.

Hear me out, with these cabinet picks, President Biden is showing us, and the world, who we are, and who we are striving to be. We're a country of diversity. A chorus of different thoughts and life experiences coming together to make a whole. E Pluribus Unum. Out of many, one. It’s our greatest strength, and it sets us apart from many. It’s an asset to be valued.