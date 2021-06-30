x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Get Up DC

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden appears on the cover of Vogue | It's A DC Thing

In an interview with the magazine she talks about how she wants the White House to feel comfortable for everyone.

WASHINGTON — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden appears on the cover of Vogue Magazine's August edition. She's standing on a White House balcony with the Washington Monument in the Distance. 

In the article, the First Lady talks about her career as an educator, and how she wants the White House to feel comfortable for everyone because it's the people's house. 

While many First Ladies have been inside the pages of the magazine, Dr. Biden is only the third to appear on the cover while living in the White House. Hillary Clinton was the first, back in 1998. Michelle Obama was the second.

Melania Trump was snubbed from getting the cover while she was in the White House, but was on the cover back in 2005, after her marriage to Donald Trump. 

RELATED: DC statehood advocates hopeful to add a 51st star to the American flag

RELATED: Jill Biden, Duchess of Cambridge learn bunny care on tour

RELATED: White House press secretary swats fly off head | It's A DC Thing

RELATED: Biden, Harris make unscheduled stop at DC's Le Diplomate | It's A DC Thing

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.