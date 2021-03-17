DC music teacher turns school bus into mobile recording studio | It's A DC Thing

Sierra Cameron converted a bus into a mobile recording studio, giving her students, and local artists, a place to grow their talents.

WASHINGTON — Music is a DC Thing, and Paul Public Charter School music teacher Sierra Cameron wanted to give local artists the opportunity to create it, and to further their musical education.

So, she bought a school bus and converted it into a mobile recording studio, giving her a classroom to teach in at school, and a place for the up and coming to record. Plus, she can come to you, in case you can’t get to her!

It’s called Si Tha Vision Rolling, and it’s now open for business.

The bus has been completely remodeled, and outfitted with recording equipment by a local contractor. So far, Cameron has already helped local musicians create about 40 songs.

Before the pandemic, the idea was for her students to use the bus as a hands-on lab where they could learn to DJ, engineer, and record. Right now, due to the pandemic, she's teaching classes virtually.