'Indiana Jones' is back in theaters, to the delight of one of his biggest fans

Calling Michael Hills a fan of Dr. Jones would be an understatement of epic proportions

WASHINGTON — 'Indiana Jones' is swinging his way back into theaters this weekend, and one of his biggest fans -- if not the biggest -- lives right here in the DMV.

Michael Hills' lifelong love of Dr. Jones begins as child with an uncle taking him to see the third movie in his native country Sri Lanka.

Hills said, "1999 was the beginning of this journey for me, because from that point onwards I was just so enamored and hooked by this sense of adventure and history, so much so that I never quite shook it out."

And what a journey it’s been.

From working with original costumes from the movies as a volunteer research assistant at the Smithsonian after moving here to study history at George Mason University, to traveling the globe with his wife to destinations inspired by Dr. Jones adventures.

To naming their newborn Henri Indiana Hills. A secret wish that he artfully pitched.

"You know what, I would like our son to have his mother's name as part of his name...she was like 'OK, my name is Diana, so how does that work?' And I was like, how about IN-Diana? and she was like 'Oh my god, you mean Indiana.'''

The three have continued their adventures. Including an invitation by Lucasfilm to the Los Angeles premiere to the movie, where Michael got to see a few of his heroes--all while wearing his fedora and original, Harrison Ford signed, leather jacket.