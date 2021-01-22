Newspapers across the country captured the inauguration | Hear Me Out

It was a momentous week, and newspapers' covers across the country reflected it

WASHINGTON — Well, we have reached the end of a momentous week. And I’m not just referring to my first full week as host of this show. There is that, but I’m really talking about the peaceful transition of power that we all witnessed. It was a beautiful moment, celebrated nationwide, and the covers of our newspapers and national magazines reflected this.

Some hit the theme of the day.

Others gave us a view of our new dynamic duo.

And it wasn’t just here at home. Even old friends from across the pond got in on the act.

We left the moment feeling a little lighter. Some with tears in our eyes, some with mittens on our hands, most with smiles on their faces. Leave it to those straight-talking New Yorkers to try to tell us why.

It can’t be said enough, democracy won the day. Not just democracy but decency. And Michelle Obama’s look. And Bernie’s.

We’ve got work ahead, no doubt, but right now, let’s not think about it. let’s just enjoy some weight being lifted off us.