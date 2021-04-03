New voting rights bill is an important step | Hear Me Out

The only thing that sustains a free and fair democracy is open elections.

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives recently passed the For the People Act. It's a landmark voting rights bill that expands voting rights, guaranteeing equal access to the ballot box for every citizen, regardless of ZIP code, age, or race. Passing along party lines, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Following this past election, we’ve seen open attacks on democracy in state houses across the country. More than 250 bills restricting voting access have been introduced in 43 states. If passed, they would ban significant numbers of the population from casting ballots, stripping them of their constitutionally guaranteed right. All these bills are built around the same “big lie” of voter fraud, and a desire to hold on to the reins of power.

When asked why they were defending Arizona’s harsh voting laws in the Supreme Court this week, GOP lawyers gave the game away, saying this:

“Because it puts us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats”

So rather than compete fairly for votes, they simply want to stop those who don’t agree with them from voting.

Hear me out:

