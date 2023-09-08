Howard student graduates thanks to 'Completing the Dream' scholarship

Margaret Johnson's school career was in a dire place, and then she found the Sallie Mae Fund.

WASHINGTON — Margaret Johnson was in her final year at Howard University – the finish line was in sight – when she found herself facing increasing financial burdens due to rising tuition costs.

The situation was becoming dire. Financial aid was hard to find. Then, a lifeline appeared.

"I was applying for different scholarships, we were looking at different loan options, and one of the scholarships that I came about was the Sallie Mae Completing the Dream Scholarship. The semesters went on, and I did have to take out a loan, but we still needed additional funds I think in October we got news that I received a scholarship, and it came right in the nick of time," Johnson said.

Johnson is one of just 260 recipients of Sallie Mae’s Completing The Dream Scholarship, and she’s now the holder of a Bachelor of Arts degree in music with a minor in jazz voice.

Did we mention she sings beautifully?

Her next step in the dream is applying to grad school and honing her performance skills.

The Completing the Dream Scholarship Program application window is open online until June 28 of 2024, and you can find information here