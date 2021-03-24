High school entrepreneur encourages other young people to follow their dreams

17-year-old Racquel James from Prince George's County already has a thriving business.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — This Women’s History month, we’re featuring stories of pioneering women right here in our community. One of those is young Raquel James, who's taking entrepreneurship by storm in Prince George's County.

“If there's something that you really love to do. Sometimes you just got to take that great leap of faith and just go with it,” James said.

She started a business called Serena Scents.

“I made my very first bar is Summer of 2018, and then Serena Scents was born.”

Her company was birthed to help herself and others. Like millions of people, Racquel has eczema.

“It had gotten so bad to the point where it was either a choice of taking a steroid cream, and my mom was not with the steroid cream."

She said her all-natural ingredients have helped calm her outbreaks.

"I create with turmeric, oatmeal, aloe vera and rosemary, honey, all with great benefits. Aloe vera and oatmeal are very great with soothing the skin. Turmeric is good with hyperpigmentation and discoloration of the skin," James explained.

She never dreamed of being a business owner, being named one of the Today Show's young entrepreneurs to follow, especially not while she was in high school.

"Business wasn't the first thing I had in mind at all. Actually, I did not have any idea what I wanted to do in college until Serena Scents was created and it was like, 'Well, maybe I should just, you know, pursue business. Business doesn't seem so bad," she said.

And while her products have helped her and others, it’s the goals set and obtained that Racquel really wants young people like her to focus on.