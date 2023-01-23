Here are some great egg alternatives, according to a chef

As egg prices reach historic highs, it's time to think outside the carton.

WASHINGTON — With egg prices soaring and reaching historic highs, many of us are searching for egg alternatives to cook and bake with. So what can you use in place of eggs and still make tasty dishes? We asked Chef Jumoke Jackson for his tips.

Chef Jackson is the executive chef for Slutty Vegan, which has locations in Atlanta, New York, and a Baltimore location coming soon. You may also know him as Mr. Foodtastic on Instagram and TikTok.

"The biggest question you have to ask yourself is what purpose does the egg serve in the recipe," Jackson said. "Eggs contribute moisture, texture and it's a leveling agent in most recipes."

Here are some of Jackson's top substitute for eggs.

Apple sauce: 1/4 cup = 1 egg

Jackson says apple sauce is a great substitute for muffins.

Bananas: 1 medium ripe mashed banana = 1 egg

Think banana bread!

Aquafaba: 3 tablespoons = 1 egg

Aquafaba is the liquid from chickpeas. Jackson says it's a great substitute for egg whites.

Tofu:

Jackson says tofu is great for DIY mayonnaise.

Sour cream:

Sour cream can be used in most egg-free desserts, Jackson says.

Vinegar and baking soda: