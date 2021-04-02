High school principal works night shifts at Walmart to help students in need | Hear Me Out

High school principal Henry Darby works three nights a week stocking shelves to help out his students in need. He shouldn't have to.

WASHINGTON — There are saints walking among us. Angels, whose mission in life is to help the less fortunate. South Carolina high school principal Henry Darby is one of them.

Darby learned that he had pupils with dire financial needs. So, he took on a part-time job at Walmart, working three nights a week stocking shelves from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. His earnings go to help his students. All he asks in return is that they pay it forward.

He tried to keep the story under wraps. Like most Angels, he doesn’t think he’s done anything special, or anything worthy of distinction. Well, I disagree, as do the people from across the nation who have donated over $100,000 to the cause. And Walmart, which kicked in $50,000 of their own.

This is a good man, doing the greatest of work. But hear me out, he shouldn’t have to. The circumstances that these children are in aren’t their fault, and they won’t be corrected just by Henry Darby’s sweat. It’s a systemic problem needing a systemic solution. As a nation, we have the resources to care for those in need. Let’s use them, so this man can spend his evenings relaxing.