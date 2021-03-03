Remembering Vernon Jordan: A Civil Rights icon, political power broker and friend to presidents | Hear Me Out

Vernon Jordan died Monday at his Washington home. He was 85

WASHINGTON — A Civil Rights leader; A friend and confidant to presidents; A power broker in both the political, and corporate world. Vernon Jordan died at his home Monday. He was 85.

Jordan was born in Atlanta and grew up in the Jim Crow south. He was an honors high school student, but was once denied a summer internship, due only to his race.

A graduate of DePauw University, he was the lone Black student in a class of 400. Imagine the stress that came with that.

He would later go on to earn a law degree from Howard, which he took back to Atlanta, going to work as a civil rights lawyer. One of his first cases? Suing the University of Georgia for their discriminatory admissions policy. The suit ended in the school’s desegregation in 1961, establishing him as a force in the Civil Rights movement.

Jordan led the NAACP, The United Negro College Fund, and the National Urban League. That was, perhaps, his most important work; grooming, advising, and promoting the next generation of Black leaders. It was this effort that has them ready to fill the voids created by the recent losses of some Civil Rights icons.

Thank you for your work, Vernon Jordan. You moved this nation forward, and for that we're grateful.