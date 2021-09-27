HBO filming new Watergate series in DC | It's A DC Thing

'The White House Plumbers' stars Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux.

WASHINGTON — Anyone who lived in D.C. in the '70s is likely well versed in the Watergate scandal. The break-in to the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the famed Watergate hotel led to an investigation that revealed multiple abuses of power by the Nixon administration.

Now, a new HBO series will take you back to that investigation.

Over the weekend, several blocks of 17th Street Northwest were closed to traffic so HBO crews could film the upcoming series called The White House Plumbers.

Our crews spotted a number of cars from the era being used in the filming.

The five-part series depicts E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy as the political masterminds behind the Watergate scandal.

Woody Harrelson stars as Hunt and Justin Theroux stars as Liddy.