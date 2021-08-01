Out-of-towners bring strangers together in viral video | Most DC Thing

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most DC Thing comes to us courtesy of the Twitter feed of Veronica Westhrin , whose bio lists her as a Norwegian journalist based here, trying to capture life in America. And she was able to catch a little slice of D.C. on a now-viral video as Trump supporters were leaving Wednesday’s debacle.

What makes the Most DC Thing is that, this is us. We know what’s real and we tell the truth. We got no time for the nonsense and we got no problem letting you know it. So, take your little business elsewhere, we got living to do. Not only that, it brought two apparent strangers together. Because nothing brings us together like out-of-towners.