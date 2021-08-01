x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Get Up DC

Out-of-towners bring strangers together in viral video | Most DC Thing

Today's most DC features a video that shows what residents here think of the rioters who came to town

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most DC Thing comes to us courtesy of the Twitter feed of Veronica Westhrin, whose bio lists her as a Norwegian journalist based here, trying to capture life in America. And she was able to catch a little slice of D.C. on a now-viral video as Trump supporters were leaving Wednesday’s debacle.

What makes the Most DC Thing is that, this is us. We know what’s real and we tell the truth. We got no time for the nonsense and we got no problem letting you know it. So, take your little business elsewhere, we got living to do. Not only that, it brought two apparent strangers together. Because nothing brings us together like out-of-towners. 

Credit: Veronica Westhrin/Twitter

RELATED: US Capitol Riot: What we know about the chaos in DC, aftermath

RELATED: Federal police showed 'deference' to Capitol rioters, Congressmembers say

RELATED: NEW VIDEO: Capitol Police officers hit by their own pepper spray while facing off against demonstrators