Highlighting a viewer's trip to a Virginia farm featuring an animal most would never expect to see around these parts.

CATLETT, Va. — It's time for my "Get Uplifted" segment, where I hope to push aside some of the negativity out there and celebrate the positivity around us. Today that positivity comes from Kelli O'Dell, who recently visited Greenfield Farms Alpacas, a family owned and operated alpaca farm in Catlett, Virginia.

Owner Loriann Tenney and her family give guided tours where guests are encouraged to ask questions and learn all that they can about these adorable members of the camelid family with their famously soft fur. Kelli told us she just loved the tour and especially feeding the alpacas.

Thank you for sharing how much you enjoyed your trip to Greenfield Farms Alpacas, Kelli! You can schedule a tour for yourself by visiting http://www.greenfieldfarmsalpacas.com/farm-tours/.

